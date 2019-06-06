Dan Reynolds, Aloe Blacc & More Open Up About Working With the Late Avicii

Avicii is on the cover of Spin‘s June 2019 issue, out now.

Aloe Blacc, Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds, and collaborator Carl Falk are among the stars paying tribute to the late EDM superstar.

Here’s what they had to say…

Aloe, on learning the lyrics to “SOS”: “Had he released it, it potentially could have been the lynchpin to holding together whatever moment might’ve triggered him and having support from millions and millions of fans, you know?”

Dan, on Avicii’s creative vision: “He knew what he wanted to hear. I remember singing melody after melody like, ‘na na na na!’ and he would be like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I sang the melody that became ‘Heart Upon My Sleeve’ and his eyes lit up. He was like, ‘Yes!’”

Carl, on the dark side of Avicii’s work ethic: “He’d call eight hours after I left the studio, and he’d still be there with his half eaten cheeseburger laying on the laptop. It was terrible to see. We had to make sure that he slept, that he ate.”

For more from Avicii‘s collaborators, head to Spin.com.