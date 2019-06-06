Dennis Quaid, 65, Has a New, Much Younger Girlfriend (Report)

Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 8:07 pm

Dennis Quaid reportedly has a new love in his life!

The 65-year-old actor has split from his former girlfriend Santa Auzina and is now dating PhD student Laura Savoie, according to Us Weekly.

Though her Instagram account is private, the outlet reports that Laura, 26, has posted several photos of her and Dennis together. One photo showed them kissing and she claimed to “love” him in the caption.

Laura is a PhD student University of Texas at Austin’s Red McCombs School of Business. She got her undergrad at Pepperdine University, where she was the valedictorian, and then got her masters at University of Notre dame.

In the past, Laura reportedly has dated Jeremy Piven.

Dennis has previously been married three times and he has three kids – 27-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Meg Ryan and 11-year-old twin girls with ex-wife Kimberly Quaid.

Photos: Getty
