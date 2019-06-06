Dennis Quaid, 65, Has a New, Much Younger Girlfriend (Report)

Dennis Quaid reportedly has a new love in his life!

The 65-year-old actor has split from his former girlfriend Santa Auzina and is now dating PhD student Laura Savoie, according to Us Weekly.

Though her Instagram account is private, the outlet reports that Laura, 26, has posted several photos of her and Dennis together. One photo showed them kissing and she claimed to “love” him in the caption.

Laura is a PhD student University of Texas at Austin’s Red McCombs School of Business. She got her undergrad at Pepperdine University, where she was the valedictorian, and then got her masters at University of Notre dame.

In the past, Laura reportedly has dated Jeremy Piven.

Dennis has previously been married three times and he has three kids – 27-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Meg Ryan and 11-year-old twin girls with ex-wife Kimberly Quaid.

