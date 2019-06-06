Dr. John Dead - Grammy Award-Winning New Orleans Music Icon Dies at 77

Dr. John has sadly died.

The New Orleans singer and pianist died of a heart attack on Thursday (June 6) at the age of 77, his loved ones confirmed on his social media.

“Towards the break of day June 6, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack The family thanks all whom shared his unique musical journey & requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course,” the statement reads.

Dr. John first rose to fame in the late ’60s with his “The Night Tripper” persona.

He won six Grammy Awards, starting with his 1989 album Sentimental Journey for “Makin’ Whoopee” with Ricki Lee Jones.

He also won a Grammy in 2008 for his City That Care Forgot, which reflected on New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. In 2011, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Most recently, he had won a Grammy in 2013 for Best Blues Album with Locked Down.

Our thoughts are with Dr. John‘s loved ones at this difficult time.