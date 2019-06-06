Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 6:51 pm

Dr. John Dead - Grammy Award-Winning New Orleans Music Icon Dies at 77

Dr. John Dead - Grammy Award-Winning New Orleans Music Icon Dies at 77

Dr. John has sadly died.

The New Orleans singer and pianist died of a heart attack on Thursday (June 6) at the age of 77, his loved ones confirmed on his social media.

“Towards the break of day June 6, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack The family thanks all whom shared his unique musical journey & requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course,” the statement reads.

Dr. John first rose to fame in the late ’60s with his “The Night Tripper” persona.

He won six Grammy Awards, starting with his 1989 album Sentimental Journey for “Makin’ Whoopee” with Ricki Lee Jones.

He also won a Grammy in 2008 for his City That Care Forgot, which reflected on New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. In 2011, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Most recently, he had won a Grammy in 2013 for Best Blues Album with Locked Down.

Our thoughts are with Dr. John‘s loved ones at this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dr. John, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr