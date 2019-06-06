Gerard Butler Is All Smiles After Enjoying a Movie With a Friend

Gerard Butler is all smiles.

The 49-year-old Hunter Killer actor was spotted heading out after enjoying a movie with a friend on Wednesday night (June 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

Gerard is set to star in the upcoming thriller Greenland, directed by Ric Roman Waugh. In the film, a family struggles for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.

He’s also set to star in the upcoming sci-fi comedy Afterburn, about a group of post-apocalyptic treasure hunters who search for ancient relics on Earth that has been nearly half-destroyed by a massive solar flare.