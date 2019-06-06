Top Stories
Hailey Bieber Looks Blonde &amp; Beautiful After a Hair Appointment in West Hollywood

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 2:50 am

Gerard Butler Is All Smiles After Enjoying a Movie With a Friend

Gerard Butler is all smiles.

The 49-year-old Hunter Killer actor was spotted heading out after enjoying a movie with a friend on Wednesday night (June 5) in Los Angeles.

Gerard is set to star in the upcoming thriller Greenland, directed by Ric Roman Waugh. In the film, a family struggles for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.

He’s also set to star in the upcoming sci-fi comedy Afterburn, about a group of post-apocalyptic treasure hunters who search for ancient relics on Earth that has been nearly half-destroyed by a massive solar flare.

Photos: Backgrid
