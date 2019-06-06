Gisele Bundchen, Naomi Campbell, Doutzen Kroes & Anja Rubik Cover Elle's Conservation Issues!

Gisele Bundchen, Naomi Campbell, Doutzen Kroes, and Anja Rubik are on separate covers for Elle magazine’s July 2019 Conservation Issue, on newsstands July 25.

Here’s what the models had to share with the mag…

Gisele, on the damage to the environment: “The damage we are doing to the environment affects us all. It is a global issue that needs to be met with global action.”

Naomi, on striving to be sustainable in her fashion choices: “I don’t care how old it is, if I have a connection or an affiliation or a love of the creativity of the person who made it and the design, I’m wearing it.”

Doutzen, on taking small steps to sustainability: “We don’t have plastic bags; I take a [reusable] shopping bag. I drive my husband crazy. Every time he goes shopping, I tell him, ‘Bring the bag!

Anja, on working with Parley for the Oceans on a campaign against plastic straws: “It’s the first step. Once someone remembers to order that drink without the straw, they will soon say no to the plastic cup, and then the plastic bottle. The next thing you know, they’re voting for a politician who believes in climate change.”

For more from the models, visit Elle.com.