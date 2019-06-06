Granger Smith Gets Support from Country Stars After Son's Tragic Death
Country music stars are rallying around Granger Smith after the tragic death of his youngest son River.
A rep for Granger confirmed that River had sadly died in a “drowning accident at home.” He was only 3-years-old.
After the news broke, singers like Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, and Kane Brown took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to Granger and his family.
“I can’t imagine what y’all are going thru [sic]. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys,” Jason Aldean wrote on Instagram.
Praying for my friend @GrangerSmith and his family. Can’t even begin to comprehend what they’re having to face right now.
— Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) June 6, 2019
Absolutely devastated and heartbroken for @GrangerSmith and his beautiful family. So much love and many many prayers for peace over you guys at this time.
— Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) June 6, 2019
Thoughts and prayers going out to Granger Smith and his entire family….
— Koe Wetzel (@KoeWetzel) June 6, 2019
Thoughts and prayers with @GrangerSmith and his family 🙏🏻 Such a nice and humble guy every time I’ve ever been around him and you hate for anyone to be going through something like this, but especially someone like Granger. https://t.co/hURlzr7iZV
— Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) June 6, 2019
@GrangerSmith man, I’m truly sorry for you and your family. I can’t imagine the hurt you all must feel right now. We are all thinking about you guys and sending our love.
— Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) June 6, 2019
Thinking about you @GrangerSmith . love you man. so sorry to hear what you are going through. my listeners feel the same. lots and lots of love coming from us.
— Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) June 6, 2019
@GrangerSmith I’m so sorry for your loss. I will be praying for you & your family. Love you buddy.
— Chris Janson (@janson_chris) June 6, 2019
My thoughts and prayers are with my friend @GrangerSmith and his family today. Can’t begin to imagine what they’re going through
— Jordan Rager (@Jordan_Rager) June 6, 2019