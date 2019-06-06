Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 8:10 pm

Granger Smith Gets Support from Country Stars After Son's Tragic Death

Granger Smith Gets Support from Country Stars After Son's Tragic Death

Country music stars are rallying around Granger Smith after the tragic death of his youngest son River.

A rep for Granger confirmed that River had sadly died in a “drowning accident at home.” He was only 3-years-old.

After the news broke, singers like Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, and Kane Brown took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to Granger and his family.

“I can’t imagine what y’all are going thru [sic]. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys,” Jason Aldean wrote on Instagram.

Photos: Instagram, Getty
