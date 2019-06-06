Granger Smith Gets Support from Country Stars After Son's Tragic Death

Country music stars are rallying around Granger Smith after the tragic death of his youngest son River.

A rep for Granger confirmed that River had sadly died in a “drowning accident at home.” He was only 3-years-old.

After the news broke, singers like Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, and Kane Brown took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to Granger and his family.

“I can’t imagine what y’all are going thru [sic]. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys,” Jason Aldean wrote on Instagram.

Praying for my friend @GrangerSmith and his family. Can’t even begin to comprehend what they’re having to face right now. — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) June 6, 2019

