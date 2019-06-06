Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

A rep for country singer Granger Smith is speaking out following the death of his youngest son River.

The rep confirmed that River, 3, “died in a tragic drowning accident at home.”

Granger and his wife Amber took to social media on Thursday (June 6) to share the tragic news with fans.

“Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” he wrote in the post. “Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.”

We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to Granger Smith and his family during this incredibly difficult time.