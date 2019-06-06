Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Dennis Quaid, 65, Has a New, Much Younger Girlfriend (Report)

Dennis Quaid, 65, Has a New, Much Younger Girlfriend (Report)

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 10:26 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Focuses on Health & Nutrition with Goop Panel

Gwyneth Paltrow Focuses on Health & Nutrition with Goop Panel

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts a Goop panel in celebration of her summer campaign with Flow Alkaline Spring Water on Thursday (June 6) at The Smog Shoppe in Los Angeles.

The new campaign featured Gwyneth highlighting Flow’s naturally occurring essential minerals, electrolytes and an alkaline pH of +/- 8.1.

“We all know hydration is one of the core tenets of great health and glowing skin, but the convenience of a water bottle is usually outweighed by its environmental ramifications,” she said. “Flow is changing the game with a spring water that is naturally alkaline—nothing added—in 100% recyclable packaging. The pack is made from sustainably sourced fibers and even has a plant-based cap crafted from sugarcane.”

On Instagram, Gwyneth added, “Celebrating the launch of our @flow water campaign this morning with a great talk on nutrition and hydration.”

Also in attendance at the event were some of Gwyneth’s friends, including Erin Foster, Jennifer Meyer, Kelly Sawyer, Jamie Mizrahi, and more.

10+ pictures inside of Gwyneth Paltrow and others at the launch event…

Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 01
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 02
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 03
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 04
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 05
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 06
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 07
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 08
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 09
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 10
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 11
gwyneth paltrow flow water event 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Erin Foster, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Meyer, Kelly Sawyer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr