Gwyneth Paltrow Focuses on Health & Nutrition with Goop Panel

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts a Goop panel in celebration of her summer campaign with Flow Alkaline Spring Water on Thursday (June 6) at The Smog Shoppe in Los Angeles.

The new campaign featured Gwyneth highlighting Flow’s naturally occurring essential minerals, electrolytes and an alkaline pH of +/- 8.1.

“We all know hydration is one of the core tenets of great health and glowing skin, but the convenience of a water bottle is usually outweighed by its environmental ramifications,” she said. “Flow is changing the game with a spring water that is naturally alkaline—nothing added—in 100% recyclable packaging. The pack is made from sustainably sourced fibers and even has a plant-based cap crafted from sugarcane.”

On Instagram, Gwyneth added, “Celebrating the launch of our @flow water campaign this morning with a great talk on nutrition and hydration.”

Also in attendance at the event were some of Gwyneth’s friends, including Erin Foster, Jennifer Meyer, Kelly Sawyer, Jamie Mizrahi, and more.

