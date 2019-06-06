Hailey & Justin Bieber Share A Laugh While Leaving Church
Justin Bieber shared a good laugh with wife Hailey Bieber as they were seen leaving church in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (June 5).
The cute couple made a low-key exit with a pal, after attending the evening service.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber
Earlier in the day, Hailey was spotted getting a fresh hair cut and color, before heading to a dermatologist appointment in a robe later on.
Meanwhile, Justin was spotted leaving a therapy session wearing a Drew Barrymore t-shirt.