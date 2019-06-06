Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 11:51 am

Hailey & Justin Bieber Share A Laugh While Leaving Church

Hailey & Justin Bieber Share A Laugh While Leaving Church

Justin Bieber shared a good laugh with wife Hailey Bieber as they were seen leaving church in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (June 5).

The cute couple made a low-key exit with a pal, after attending the evening service.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber

Earlier in the day, Hailey was spotted getting a fresh hair cut and color, before heading to a dermatologist appointment in a robe later on.

Meanwhile, Justin was spotted leaving a therapy session wearing a Drew Barrymore t-shirt.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin hailey bieber church derm appt pics 01
justin hailey bieber church derm appt pics 02
justin hailey bieber church derm appt pics 03
justin hailey bieber church derm appt pics 04
justin hailey bieber church derm appt pics 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: hailey bieber, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr