Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 2:23 pm

Halle Berry Reveals She Was Drunk After Oscars Win - Watch!

Halle Berry is opening up – and heating up!

The John Wick 3 actress made an appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones, posted on Thursday (June 6).

During the interview, Halle opened up about Catwoman backlash: “So many people come up and they say, ‘I don’t care what anybody says, Halle Berry, I loved Catwoman.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, well what did they say?’ ‘Well they say it sucked! But it really didn’t suck, really, it didn’t. YOU were good! I mean, the movie might have sucked but YOU were good!’ So we have this whole dialogue about the movie and we always have a good laugh about it. And then they say, ‘OK, now do Catwoman 2!’ And I’m like, ‘No, probably not in this life.’”

She also revealed that she was “inebriated” after her Academy Award win.

“I don’t remember any of it. Very shortly after I got that statue, I became inebriated to the point that the whole night is a wash,” she said.

Watch inside…
