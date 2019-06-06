Henry Golding & Wife Liv Lo Couple Up at Fragrance Foundation Awards 2019!

Henry Golding is dapper in a suit as he hits the carpet alongside his wife Liv Lo at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday (June 5) in New York City.

The 32-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star was joined at the event by Bebe Rexha, hostess Jane Krakowski, Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband David E. Kelley, models Martha Hunt, Hilary Rhoda and Maria Borges, Hannah Bronfman and designers Jason Wu and Tom Ford.

Henry hit the stage to introduce Tom into the Fragrance Foundation Awards’ Hall of Fame, while industry icon Laura Slatkin was honored with the Game Changer award and French perfumer Dominique Ropion was honored with Lifetime Achievement Perfumer.

FYI: Henry is wearing Tom Ford. Hilary is wearing Tadashi Shoji.