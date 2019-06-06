Top Stories
Hugh Jackman Reveals He Was Almost Fired as Wolverine from First 'X-Men' Movie

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 10:37 pm

Hugh Jackman Reveals He Was Almost Fired as Wolverine from First 'X-Men' Movie

Hugh Jackman‘s Hollywood career was almost very different.

On stage during his latest Hugh Jackman: The Man, The Music, The Show stop in London, the 50-year-old actor revealed that he was almost fired from the role of Wolverine during production of the first X-Men movie back in 2000.

“I was told that things weren’t really working out as they hoped,” Hugh admitted, according to The Daily Mail. “I was about to get fired from my first Hollywood movie, the biggest of my career. I was angry, I went home to my wife and I complained. I was whinging an Olympic level of whinging to Deb, my wife, and moaning about this person and that person.”

Hugh then went on to explain how his wife helped through his issues and was able to keep his job thanks to her.

“She listened to me very patiently for about an hour and finally she just said, ‘Listen, I think you have just got to trust yourself,’” Hugh explained. “‘You are worrying way too much about what everything else is thinking. Just go back to the character, focus on that, trust your instinct. You’ve got this.’”

Thanks to Deb‘s advice, Hugh starred as Wolverine in 10 films.
