Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 2:02 pm

Irina Shayk Appears in Good Spirits Amid Rumors of Bradley Cooper Relationship Problems

Irina Shayk Appears in Good Spirits Amid Rumors of Bradley Cooper Relationship Problems

Irina Shayk smiles while chatting on the phone early in the morning on Thursday (June 6) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

These are the first photos we have of the 33-year-old model since rumors began swirling that she’s having relationship issues with her partner Bradley Cooper.

“Things get a little bit better but then they find themselves back in the same place of questioning whether being a couple is what’s best,” a source told E! News of their ups and downs. “They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them are very happy.”

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off. They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what,” the source added.

Bradley and Irina began dating in 2015 and they welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in 2017.
Just Jared on Facebook
irina shayk appears good spirits bradley cooper relationship rumors 01
irina shayk appears good spirits bradley cooper relationship rumors 02
irina shayk appears good spirits bradley cooper relationship rumors 03
irina shayk appears good spirits bradley cooper relationship rumors 04
irina shayk appears good spirits bradley cooper relationship rumors 05
irina shayk appears good spirits bradley cooper relationship rumors 06
irina shayk appears good spirits bradley cooper relationship rumors 07

Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr