Irina Shayk Appears in Good Spirits Amid Rumors of Bradley Cooper Relationship Problems

Irina Shayk smiles while chatting on the phone early in the morning on Thursday (June 6) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

These are the first photos we have of the 33-year-old model since rumors began swirling that she’s having relationship issues with her partner Bradley Cooper.

“Things get a little bit better but then they find themselves back in the same place of questioning whether being a couple is what’s best,” a source told E! News of their ups and downs. “They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them are very happy.”

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off. They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what,” the source added.

Bradley and Irina began dating in 2015 and they welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in 2017.