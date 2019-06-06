Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 7:27 pm

Irina Shayk Surely Isn't Letting Relationship Rumors Dampen Her Mood!

Irina Shayk Surely Isn't Letting Relationship Rumors Dampen Her Mood!

Irina Shayk is all smiles while heading into LAX Airport on Thursday afternoon (June 6) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old model was seen leaving the home she shares with longtime partner Bradley Cooper earlier in the afternoon.

There have been rumors swirling about possible trouble in Irina and Bradley‘s relationship, but she clearly isn’t letting the reports get to her as she was in great spirits.

Irina was also spotted in a black dress while walking around town in the morning.

Make sure to read what sources have been saying about the state of Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper‘s relationship these days.

Just Jared on Facebook
irina shayk smiles at airport 01
irina shayk smiles at airport 02
irina shayk smiles at airport 03
irina shayk smiles at airport 04
irina shayk smiles at airport 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Irina Shayk

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr