Thu, 06 June 2019 at 7:00 pm

Is There a 'Dark Phoenix' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Dark Phoenix' End Credits Scene?

Sophie Turner‘s Dark Phoenix hits theaters at midnight tonight and loads of fans are going to head to the movies to see the new X-Men film.

Well, we’ve got the scoop and there is no end credits scene after the movie ends.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we’ve come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet — one of their own.

If you missed it, we recently discovered that while so many X-Men stars have returned for this new film…Hugh Jackman has remained retired from the role of Wolverine. Find out why the film’s director left him out of the movie.

Be sure to catch the movie, in theaters on June 7!
