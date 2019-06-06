Jada Pinkett Smith Admits 'Red Table Talk' Episode About Porn Was a 'TMI Moment' - Watch Here!

Jada Pinkett Smith paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (June 5), and admitted that things got a little uncomfortable on the most recent episode of Red Table Talk.

In the latest episode, the 47-year-old actress explained that she “had a little porn addiction” alongside her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and her daughter, Willow Smith.

“I must say that that particular show was a TMI moment,” Jada told Jimmy, before revealing that covering the topic was “a group decision.”

“There were a lot of women, part of our production team and a lot of friends of ours, that have had problems with their mates in their relationships because of pornography,” Jada said. “So we decided to tackle that issue at the red table. But, I must say, I learned a little bit too much about my mother and surely about my daughter. I was like, for the first time, I never thought that I, personally, would have a TMI moment at the red table and that was the show. I’m very inquisitive like that.”



