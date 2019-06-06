James Corden On His Future at 'The Late Late Show': 'It Would Be Silly To Stop Now'

James Corden is opening up about how long he plans on hosting The Late Late Show!

While sitting down for an interview with Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show on Wednesday (June 5), the 40-year-old entertainer expressed that “I just have to physically think about what I want to do really. That’s it. That’s mainly it.”

“Do you remember when David Letterman announced he was stepping down? He said, ‘I told myself that the day I got bored of this job, a decade later I’d retire,’” James recalled. “Which is just a brilliant line. And what I don’t want to do, what I never want to do is get to a point where it’s just like, ugh I’m still doing this. I just always want it to be alive and I would hope the trick is to go, you know, I never got bored of it. I never got bored of it and I did it for absolutely the right amount of time and it was a kind of a punk move when I decided to do it and I wonder what the next punk move might be.”

“I do feel like there’s still some life in our show to be explored. I feel like we’ve got to a point now where we can get guests to come and do things and I’m like, we’re in a real sweet spot,” James shared. “So it would be, I think it would be silly to stop now. I really think that would be silly.”

That same evening, James made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and discussed hosting the 2019 Tony Awards, as well as what Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II could have talked about during their 90-minute conversation.



