Jax Taylor Goes Shirtless During Joint Bachelor/Bachelorette Trip with Fiancee Brittany Cartwright!

Jax Taylor is baring his washboard abs ahead of his and fiancee Brittany Cartwright‘s big day!

The engaged Vanderpump Rules stars showed off their hot beach bodies as they spent they day by the pool during their joint bachelor/bachelorette party on Thursday afternoon (June 6) in Miami, Fla.

Later that day, Brittany took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing on a boat while wearing a “Bride” bathing suit.

“#JaxGotItWright 💙👰🏼,” Brittany captioned the below photo.

Jax and Brittany‘s wedding date is set for June 29th!

