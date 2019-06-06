Jennifer Morrison Goes Sporty for Day Out in Los Angeles

Jennifer Morrison checks her phone before crossing the street as she leaves a store on Tuesday afternoon (June 4) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old former Once Upon a Time star went sporty in a black jacket, navy leggings, and white sneakers as she stepped out for the day to run a few errands around town.

Later that night, Jen stepped out in a pretty, white dress as she attended the premiere of the upcoming HBO series Euphoria.

Euphoria will premiere on Sunday, June 16th at 10pm ET.