Joe Jonas Compares the Jonas Brothers' Breakup to a Famous Meme

The Jonas Brothers – Nick, Joe, and Kevin – are on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s first ever men’s digital cover!

Here’s what they had to share with the mag…

Joe, on the tipping point for the band: “At some point [the band] got so dysfunctional that we didn’t even let in outside writers. We didn’t have a producer. We didn’t have a label. We were like, ‘We’re good with this.’ Not to speak of memes, but it was like that dog and the burning house: ‘This is fine.’”

Nick, on being the one who ended the band: “I felt guilty for having been so honest. But I was also aware that was absolutely what needed to be done. I could have done a better job of communicating the way I felt. I’d had a month or two to live with this decision I’d made, and they hadn’t.”

Joe, on how Sophie helped him fix his relationships with Kevin and Nick after the band broke up: “It encouraged me to see she has such a great relationship with her brothers. That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my shit together.’”

Kevin, on the band breaking up: “Being back with the Jonas Brothers? I truly never thought it would happen. Like, ever. When that chapter closed, it closed. I put that book on the shelf….It was like, ‘You’re joking.’ And then it was like, ‘F*ck this. And f*ck you guys.’ I was like, I’m going to go figure out what’s next for me and this will never happen again.”

For more from the brothers, visit HarpersBazaar.com.