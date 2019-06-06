Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Hailey Bieber Looks Blonde &amp; Beautiful After a Hair Appointment in West Hollywood

Hailey Bieber Looks Blonde & Beautiful After a Hair Appointment in West Hollywood

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 9:58 am

Joe Jonas Compares the Jonas Brothers' Breakup to a Famous Meme

Joe Jonas Compares the Jonas Brothers' Breakup to a Famous Meme

The Jonas BrothersNick, Joe, and Kevin – are on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s first ever men’s digital cover!

Here’s what they had to share with the mag…

Joe, on the tipping point for the band: “At some point [the band] got so dysfunctional that we didn’t even let in outside writers. We didn’t have a producer. We didn’t have a label. We were like, ‘We’re good with this.’ Not to speak of memes, but it was like that dog and the burning house: ‘This is fine.’

Nick, on being the one who ended the band: “I felt guilty for having been so honest. But I was also aware that was absolutely what needed to be done. I could have done a better job of communicating the way I felt. I’d had a month or two to live with this decision I’d made, and they hadn’t.”

Joe, on how Sophie helped him fix his relationships with Kevin and Nick after the band broke up: “It encouraged me to see she has such a great relationship with her brothers. That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my shit together.’”

Kevin, on the band breaking up: “Being back with the Jonas Brothers? I truly never thought it would happen. Like, ever. When that chapter closed, it closed. I put that book on the shelf….It was like, ‘You’re joking.’ And then it was like, ‘F*ck this. And f*ck you guys.’ I was like, I’m going to go figure out what’s next for me and this will never happen again.”

For more from the brothers, visit HarpersBazaar.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
jonas brothers harpers bazaar 01
jonas brothers harpers bazaar 02
jonas brothers harpers bazaar 03
jonas brothers harpers bazaar 04
jonas brothers harpers bazaar 05

Credit: Eric Ray Davidson
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr