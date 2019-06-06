Joey Fatone & Girlfriend Izabel Araujo Have Been Walking the Red Carpet Together for Years!

News broke today that Joey Fatone is getting a divorce from his estranged wife Kelly Baldwin after 15 years of marriage, but did you know he’s had a girlfriend for the past four years?

The former NSYNC singer has been separated from Kelly for years and he began dating Izabel Araujo in October 2014.

Joey and Izabel had their first date at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights and they celebrate their anniversary at the event every year.

The couple has been walking the red carpet together for years and we’ve included tons of great photos in the gallery, including some shots that include Joey‘s two daughters, Kloey, 9, and Briahna, 18.

10+ pictures inside of Joey Fatone and girlfriend Izabel Araujo at events…