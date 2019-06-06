Top Stories
Thu, 06 June 2019 at 3:32 pm

Joey Fatone & Wife Kelly Baldwin to Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage

Joey Fatone & Wife Kelly Baldwin to Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage

Joey Fatone and his wife Kelly Baldwin are parting ways.

The ‘NSYNC star and his wife of nearly fifteen years have been quietly separated and are going through a divorce, he confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday (June 6).

“I was, at one point, married, and now I am separated, going through a divorce,” he said to Us while attending the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday (June 2).

Joey is currently dating Izabel Araujo. The two have been dating since October of 2014, and also attended the awards show together.

Joey filed for divorce on May 13 in Orange County, Fla.

The couple first got married in September of 2004 after dating on and off for 10 years. They also fought off divorce rumors back in August of 2013, which Joey denied at the time.

They have two daughters, Briahna, 18, and Kloey, 9.
Photos: Getty Images
