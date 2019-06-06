Jon Hamm Runs Errands in Green Striped Shorts

Jon Hamm steps out to run some errands at a Gelson’s Market on Thursday afternoon (June 6) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 48-year-old actor dressed casually in a denim jacket, a white t-shirt, and green striped shorts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jon Hamm

Jon is a big hockey fan and he was at game four of the Stanley Cup Finals earlier this week to cheer on the St. Louis Blues. He was spotted celebrating when the team won!

30+ pictures inside of Jon Hamm running errands around town…