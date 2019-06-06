Justin Bieber Models A Tie-Dye Hoodie From His 'Drew' Clothing Line

Justin Bieber covered up with a bright red and yellow tie-dye hoodie from his clothing line while out in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (June 4).

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old musician was involved in a little fender-bender the day before with a hired driver. Justin wasn’t driving.

It was a minor two-vehicle accident and it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt.

Just after the incident, Justin was seen with wife Hailey Bieber at an evening church service.

