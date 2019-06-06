Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 5:14 pm

Justin Bieber Models A Tie-Dye Hoodie From His 'Drew' Clothing Line

Justin Bieber Models A Tie-Dye Hoodie From His 'Drew' Clothing Line

Justin Bieber covered up with a bright red and yellow tie-dye hoodie from his clothing line while out in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (June 4).

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old musician was involved in a little fender-bender the day before with a hired driver. Justin wasn’t driving.

It was a minor two-vehicle accident and it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Just after the incident, Justin was seen with wife Hailey Bieber at an evening church service.

If you missed it, Justin was seen wearing a shirt with a very famous celebrity on it! See who it was HERE!
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber tie dye hoodie 01
justin bieber tie dye hoodie 02
justin bieber tie dye hoodie 03
justin bieber tie dye hoodie 04

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr