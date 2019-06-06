Top Stories
Thu, 06 June 2019 at 2:33 pm

Kate Upton Slips Into Her Swimsuit 7 Months After Giving Birth

Kate Upton Slips Into Her Swimsuit 7 Months After Giving Birth

Kate Upton is showing off her figure in a bathing suit just seven months after giving birth!

The 26-year-old model welcomed her daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, with her hubby Justin Verlander, back in November.

Shortly after giving birth, Kate opened up about her baby weight in a revealing post.

On Wednesday (June 5), Kate looked ready for the beach as she posed on a hotel balcony in her black swimwear.

Check out the photos in the gallery…
