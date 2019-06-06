Kelly Ripa Shares Photo of Daughter Lola, 17, Going to Prom!

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter is all grown up and she just went to prom!

The 48-year-old talk show host took to her Instagram account to share photo of her 17-year-old daughter Lola with her prom date Tarek Fahmy.

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 💚💚 love you,” Kelly captioned the photos.

Lola is seen wearing an emerald-green dress and she’s getting a lot of love from celebs.

“GORGEOUS!” Andy Cohen wrote. Sarah Michelle Geller commented, “I can’t deal.” Busy Philipps said, “Omg. So beautiful.❤️😭❤️.”

Click through the gallery to see Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola grow up before your eyes…