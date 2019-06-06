Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 8:31 pm

Kelly Ripa Shares Photo of Daughter Lola, 17, Going to Prom!

Kelly Ripa Shares Photo of Daughter Lola, 17, Going to Prom!

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter is all grown up and she just went to prom!

The 48-year-old talk show host took to her Instagram account to share photo of her 17-year-old daughter Lola with her prom date Tarek Fahmy.

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 💚💚 love you,” Kelly captioned the photos.

Lola is seen wearing an emerald-green dress and she’s getting a lot of love from celebs.

“GORGEOUS!” Andy Cohen wrote. Sarah Michelle Geller commented, “I can’t deal.” Busy Philipps said, “Omg. So beautiful.❤️😭❤️.”

Click through the gallery to see Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola grow up before your eyes…

Just Jared on Facebook
kelly ripa with daughter lola 01
kelly ripa with daughter lola 02
kelly ripa with daughter lola 03
kelly ripa with daughter lola 04
kelly ripa with daughter lola 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos, Mark Consuelos

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr