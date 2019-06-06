Top Stories
Thu, 06 June 2019 at 2:30 pm

Kevin Hart Explains Why He Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish Repay His $300 Loan!

Kevin Hart Explains Why He Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish Repay His $300 Loan!

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish flash a smile together while attending the Australian premiere of their film The Secret Life of Pets 2 held during the Sydney Film Festival on Thursday (June 6) in Sydney, Australia.

Before the comedians were the voices behind Snowball and Daisy in the Universal animated comedy sequel, the two were friends trying to make sure each other survived in Hollywood.

Tiffany, who at one point was homeless and living out of her car, has revealed in many occasions that she relied on Kevin to make ends meet back in the day – he gave her $300, and she’s trying desperately to pay him back.

“No! Because then what would I have to hang over head? Absolutely nothing,” Kevin told ESSENCE about accepting Tiffany‘s payback. “I need something that I can bring up from time to time. So, no!”

“I’m not going to take the money so every chance that I get I can go, ‘Hey! You know what’s crazy? You still owe me that $300…,” Kevin added. “I don’t want the money back.”
