Kim Petras: 'Clarity' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kim Petras is back with yet another track, and this one’s called “Clarity”!

The 26-year-old rising pop superstar dropped her latest track on Thursday (June 6).

“I got clarity / I’m the bitch with the sauce, apparently,” she declares on the trap-tinged track.

The singer has been dropping lots of songs over the past few weeks, including “Do Me,” “All I Do Is Cry,” “Sweet Spot” and “Blow It All.”

