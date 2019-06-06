Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 2:29 pm

Kiss Me Kate's Stephanie Styles Proves Her Broadway Star Status with 'Always True to You' Recording (Exclusive Premiere)

Kiss Me Kate's Stephanie Styles Proves Her Broadway Star Status with 'Always True to You' Recording (Exclusive Premiere)

The 2019 Broadway cast recording of the beloved musical Kiss Me, Kate is about to be released, but you can listen to Stephanie Styles‘ rendition of “Always True to You (In My Fashion)” here first!

The 27-year-old actress is making her Broadway debut as Lois Lane/Bianca and she is proving her star status with her incredible rendition of this classic tune.

“Always True to You” is a showcase of Stephanie‘s many talents – her signature character voices, her soprano notes, and her Broadway belt. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

The cast recording also features Kelli O’Hara, Will Chase, and Corbin Bleu singing the music of Cole Porter. The album is being released via Ghostlight Records on June 7, just ahead of the Tonys. Pre-order your copy now!
