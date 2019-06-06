Top Stories
Thu, 06 June 2019 at 9:38 pm

Kit Harington Stopped Drinking Alcohol Before Going to Rehab

Kit Harington Stopped Drinking Alcohol Before Going to Rehab

Weeks before Kit Harington had checked into a luxury treatment facility, the actor had reportedly already stopped drinking alcohol.

The 32-year-old Game of Thrones actor recently checked into a rehab facility in Connecticut for stress and alcohol issues.

Page Six reports that Kit had already stopped drinking when he was rehearsing for Saturday Night Live during the first week of April. He hosted the April 7 episode of the show.

“It’s such a long week, with rehearsals and filming that can go on until 3 a.m.,” a source told the outlet. “But Kit kept his wits about him and we noticed he didn’t touch a drop of alcohol — even at the afterparty. It all made sense afterward.”

Kit Harington has been spotted several times over the past couple weeks while in and out of the treatment facility.

