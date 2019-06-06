Top Stories
Thu, 06 June 2019 at 10:57 am

Kodi Smit-McPhee Wears Tattoo Like Shirt For 'Dark Phoenix' Press Day

Kodi Smit-McPhee Wears Tattoo Like Shirt For 'Dark Phoenix' Press Day

Kodi Smit-McPhee shows off all the details of his look for Dark Phoenix press day at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (June 4).

The 22-year-old Australian actor rocked a Vetements top, J. Brand jeans, Timberland shoes and Ugo Cacciatore rings as he talked up his new movie, just before hitting the premiere that night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kodi Smit-McPhee

If you don’t know, Kodi stars as Nightcrawler/Kurt Wagner in the film opposite Sophie Turner, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Evan Peters and Tye Sheridan.

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on Friday, June 7th. Check out clips from the movie below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: JES/Backgrid
Posted to: Dark Phoenix, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Video

