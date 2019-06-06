Kylie Jenner Pictured at Same Club as Khloe Kardashian & Kendall Jenner's Exes, Tristan Thompson & Ben Simmons

Things could have gotten awkward in the early morning hours of Thursday (June 6) when Kylie Jenner was briefly at the same club as her famous sisters’ exes!

Kylie was hanging out at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, California when Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson and Kendall Jenner‘s ex Ben Simmons both stopped by.

The pair arrived shortly before 2 AM, which is around when the club would close.

It’s unclear if they ran into each other, though TMZ notes that Ben left about five minutes after arriving and adds that it could be because of an awkward run-in.

Head to TMZ to watch the video.

If you don’t know, Tristan and Khloe split earlier this year after he cheated with Kylie‘s BFF Jordyn Woods. Kendall and Ben reportedly took a break from their relationship last month.