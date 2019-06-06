Top Stories
Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley &amp; New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 12:53 am

Leonardo DiCaprio Suits Up for HBO's 'Ice on Fire' Premiere

Leonardo DiCaprio Suits Up for HBO's 'Ice on Fire' Premiere

Leonardo DiCaprio hits the black carpet at the premiere of Ice on Fire on Wednesday night (June 5) at the LACMA in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked handsome in a charcoal-colored suit as he attended the premiere of the new HBO documentary director Leila Conners. Leo serves as producer of the doc.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

Here’s the synopsis: “Ice on Fire is an eye-opening documentary that focuses on many never-before-seen solutions designed to slow down our escalating environmental crisis. The film goes beyond the current climate change narrative and offers hope that we can actually stave off the worst effects of global warming.”

Ice on Fire will premiere on HBO on Tuesday, June 11th at 8pm ET. You can watch the trailer now.

10+ pictures inside of Leonardo DiCaprio arriving at the premiere…
