Leonardo DiCaprio Suits Up for HBO's 'Ice on Fire' Premiere

Leonardo DiCaprio hits the black carpet at the premiere of Ice on Fire on Wednesday night (June 5) at the LACMA in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked handsome in a charcoal-colored suit as he attended the premiere of the new HBO documentary director Leila Conners. Leo serves as producer of the doc.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

Here’s the synopsis: “Ice on Fire is an eye-opening documentary that focuses on many never-before-seen solutions designed to slow down our escalating environmental crisis. The film goes beyond the current climate change narrative and offers hope that we can actually stave off the worst effects of global warming.”

Ice on Fire will premiere on HBO on Tuesday, June 11th at 8pm ET. You can watch the trailer now.

10+ pictures inside of Leonardo DiCaprio arriving at the premiere…