Thu, 06 June 2019 at 2:49 pm

Leslie Grace & Corey Hawkins Film 'When You're Home' Scene for 'In The Heights' Movie!

Leslie Grace & Corey Hawkins Film 'When You're Home' Scene for 'In The Heights' Movie!

Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins and Jon M. Chu are filming scenes for In The Heights!

The co-stars and director were spotted filming the “When You’re Home” scene from Act I of the musical on Wednesday (June 5) in New York City.

The upcoming film feature version of the Broadway musical follows a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune.

Jon is directing the film, which features Leslie as Nina and Corey as Benny.

The show was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, and won four of them, including Best Musical in 2008.
