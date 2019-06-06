Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 1:47 pm

Lindsay Lohan Shares Racy Marilyn Monroe Pic on Social Media!

Lindsay Lohan Shares Racy Marilyn Monroe Pic on Social Media!

Lindsay Lohan shared a very racy photo on her Instagram account and it’s actually a throwback from an old Playboy magazine shoot.

Fans were quick to comment on the resemblance Lindsay has in the photo to the old Hollywood starlet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

Since Lindsay posted the pic last night, it has earned over 300,000 likes and lots of comments speaking about how much she looks like the late Marilyn.

You can check out the photo over on Lindsay‘s Instagram account.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lindsay Lohan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr