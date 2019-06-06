Top Stories
Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 6:59 pm

'Lucifer' Renewed for Fifth & Final Season on Netflix

'Lucifer' Renewed for Fifth & Final Season on Netflix

Lucifer is coming to end.

Netflix has renewed the Tom Ellis-lead series for a fifth and final season, TVLine reports.

Last year, Lucifer had been cancelled by Fox before being revived by Netflix. The show’s fourth season was released on May 8th, and received rave reviews by fans and critics.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said in a statement. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!”

The final season of Lucifer does not have an official release date yet.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Lucifer, Netflix, tom ellis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr