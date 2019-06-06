'Lucifer' Renewed for Fifth & Final Season on Netflix

Lucifer is coming to end.

Netflix has renewed the Tom Ellis-lead series for a fifth and final season, TVLine reports.

Last year, Lucifer had been cancelled by Fox before being revived by Netflix. The show’s fourth season was released on May 8th, and received rave reviews by fans and critics.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said in a statement. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!”

The final season of Lucifer does not have an official release date yet.