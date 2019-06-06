Margot Robbie Hates Being Called This One Word

Margot Robbie is looking as stunning as ever on the cover of Vogue‘s July 2019 issue.

Here’s what the 28-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star had to share with the mag…

On the one word she hates to be called (“bombshell”): “I hate that word. I hate it—so much. I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I’m not a bombshell. I’m not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like, ‘Look at that woman.’ That doesn’t happen. People who know me, if they had to sum me up in one word I don’t know what that word would be, but I’m certain it would not be bombshell.”

On playing Sharon Tate: “It was such a strange challenge. I find it much easier to go dark and angry. With Tonya, I wanted to go really heavy, almost like she had weights on her feet.This time I was trying to do the reverse.”

On her Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey: “I’m so grateful to be in a position of power and to have more creative control. That is embraced and encouraged now. At the same time, I grew up adoring movies that were the result of the previous version of Hollywood, and aspiring to be a part of it, so to have those dreams come true also feels incredibly satisfying. I don’t know. Maybe I’m having my cake and eating it too.”

FYI: Margot is wearing a Burberry shirt and John Hardy necklaces on the cover.