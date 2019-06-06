Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Hailey Bieber Looks Blonde & Beautiful After a Hair Appointment in West Hollywood

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 10:29 am

Margot Robbie Hates Being Called This One Word

Margot Robbie Hates Being Called This One Word

Margot Robbie is looking as stunning as ever on the cover of Vogue‘s July 2019 issue.

Here’s what the 28-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star had to share with the mag…

On the one word she hates to be called (“bombshell”): “I hate that word. I hate it—so much. I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I’m not a bombshell. I’m not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like, ‘Look at that woman.’ That doesn’t happen. People who know me, if they had to sum me up in one word I don’t know what that word would be, but I’m certain it would not be bombshell.”

On playing Sharon Tate: “It was such a strange challenge. I find it much easier to go dark and angry. With Tonya, I wanted to go really heavy, almost like she had weights on her feet.This time I was trying to do the reverse.”

On her Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey: “I’m so grateful to be in a position of power and to have more creative control. That is embraced and encouraged now. At the same time, I grew up adoring movies that were the result of the previous version of Hollywood, and aspiring to be a part of it, so to have those dreams come true also feels incredibly satisfying. I don’t know. Maybe I’m having my cake and eating it too.”

For more from Margot, visit Vogue.com.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Burberry shirt and John Hardy necklaces on the cover.
