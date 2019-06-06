Marvel's 'Jessica Jones' Premieres Trailer for Final Season - Watch Now!

Jessica Jones is back for one last season.

The trailer for the show’s third and final season premiered on Thursday (June 6).

In the season, when Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism, and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

The Season 3 cast also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Sarita Choudhury, Tiffany Mack, Jessica Frances Dukes, Aneesh Sheth and Rebecca DeMornay.

The season premieres on Netflix on June 14.

Watch the trailer…