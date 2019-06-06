Metallica Performs Heavy Metal Version of 'The Star Spangled Banner' During NBA Finals 2019 - Watch!

Metallica is putting a heavy metal spin on “The Star Spangled Banner”!

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed their cover of the United States National Anthem on Wednesday night (June 5) at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, Calif.

The 55-year-old and 56-year-old band members performed just before the Warriors and Raptors faced off on the court.

Fun fact: no player was born when Metallica released their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, in 1983.

Watch their performance!