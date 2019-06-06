Top Stories
Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley &amp; New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley & New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 12:16 am

Metallica Performs Heavy Metal Version of 'The Star Spangled Banner' During NBA Finals 2019 - Watch!

Metallica Performs Heavy Metal Version of 'The Star Spangled Banner' During NBA Finals 2019 - Watch!

Metallica is putting a heavy metal spin on “The Star Spangled Banner”!

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed their cover of the United States National Anthem on Wednesday night (June 5) at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Metallica

The 55-year-old and 56-year-old band members performed just before the Warriors and Raptors faced off on the court.

Fun fact: no player was born when Metallica released their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, in 1983.

Watch their performance!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Metallica

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr