Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Dennis Quaid, 65, Has a New, Much Younger Girlfriend (Report)

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 11:58 pm

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Couple Up for Saint Laurent's Malibu Fashion Show

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth pose for photos while attending the Saint Laurent fashion show on Thursday night (June 6) in Malibu, Calif.

The fashion brand’s Men’s collection for Spring/Summer 2020 was presented during the show.

It’s been a big week for Miley as her new EP She Is Coming was released last Friday and her episode of Black Mirror is now streaming on Netflix.

If you watch the Black Mirror episode, you might be wondering who wrote the music her character sings. All of the songs are actually covers!

Click through the gallery for pictures of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the event…

