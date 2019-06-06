Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Couple Up for Saint Laurent's Malibu Fashion Show

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth pose for photos while attending the Saint Laurent fashion show on Thursday night (June 6) in Malibu, Calif.

The fashion brand’s Men’s collection for Spring/Summer 2020 was presented during the show.

It’s been a big week for Miley as her new EP She Is Coming was released last Friday and her episode of Black Mirror is now streaming on Netflix.

If you watch the Black Mirror episode, you might be wondering who wrote the music her character sings. All of the songs are actually covers!

Click through the gallery for pictures of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the event…