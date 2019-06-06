Natasha Lyonne on Return to Hollywood: 'I'm Inspired to Keep Going'

Natasha Lyonne is all smiles as she speaks onstage at Inside The Writer’s Room of Netflix’s Russian Doll panel event held at the Writers Guild Theater on Wednesday (June 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-creators Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, as well as writers Flora Birnbaum, Allison Silverman, Cirocco Dunlap and Jocelyn Bioh.

Natasha recently sat down for THR‘s comedy actress roundtable, and opened up about taking time out of the spotlight for a number of years to recover.

“The truth is it gave me time to re-assimilate as an adult human, being in the arts, and figure out who do I want to be in this game?,” she said. “What do I want to say? What do I want to do? What do I care about?”

Natasha added, she feels “very lucky” to have stepped away from Hollywood, saying, “Now I’m inspired to keep going, rather than feeling like they burnt me out. Now we’re getting to make our things, so it feels very different.”



Natasha Lyonne on Re-Assimilating Into Hollywood as an Adult | Close Up