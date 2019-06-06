Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 2:59 pm

Natasha Lyonne on Return to Hollywood: 'I'm Inspired to Keep Going'

Natasha Lyonne on Return to Hollywood: 'I'm Inspired to Keep Going'

Natasha Lyonne is all smiles as she speaks onstage at Inside The Writer’s Room of Netflix’s Russian Doll panel event held at the Writers Guild Theater on Wednesday (June 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-creators Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, as well as writers Flora Birnbaum, Allison Silverman, Cirocco Dunlap and Jocelyn Bioh.

Natasha recently sat down for THR‘s comedy actress roundtable, and opened up about taking time out of the spotlight for a number of years to recover.

“The truth is it gave me time to re-assimilate as an adult human, being in the arts, and figure out who do I want to be in this game?,” she said. “What do I want to say? What do I want to do? What do I care about?”

Natasha added, she feels “very lucky” to have stepped away from Hollywood, saying, “Now I’m inspired to keep going, rather than feeling like they burnt me out. Now we’re getting to make our things, so it feels very different.”


Natasha Lyonne on Re-Assimilating Into Hollywood as an Adult | Close Up
Just Jared on Facebook
natasha lyonne on return to hollywood im inspired to keep going 01
natasha lyonne on return to hollywood im inspired to keep going 02
natasha lyonne on return to hollywood im inspired to keep going 03
natasha lyonne on return to hollywood im inspired to keep going 04
natasha lyonne on return to hollywood im inspired to keep going 05
natasha lyonne on return to hollywood im inspired to keep going 06
natasha lyonne on return to hollywood im inspired to keep going 07
natasha lyonne on return to hollywood im inspired to keep going 08

Credit: Amanda Edwards; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr