Thu, 06 June 2019 at 6:32 pm

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Would Gladly Give Up The Spotlight & Live on A Farm

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Would Gladly Give Up The Spotlight & Live on A Farm

Nick Jonas rocks some white jeans while leaving his hotel to a waiting car in New York City on Thursday (June 6).

Earlier in the day, the 26-year-old singer was seen with brothers Joe and Kevin, promoting their new album, Happiness Begins.

In their interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Nick confessed that he and wife Priyanka Chopra would ditch the spotlight to go and live on a farm.

“Nick still shows us listings of farms,” Joe told the glossy. “He’ll say, ‘There’s this one in Pennsylvania,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t think that’s a good idea.’”

“The farm is very much in play. She loves the idea,” Nick shared of Priyanka‘s opinion of it.

He added though that he career is a very important part of any decision.

“I couldn’t have predicted that would happen, that life would take me down that path,” Nick says. “The fact that she’d been working in this business for as long as I have, we could relate on that. I’m grateful to have found the right person.”
