Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Nicole Curran went viral today when a video of her leaning over Beyonce to speak to Jay-Z at the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors game surfaced.

If you don’t know, Nicole is the wife of the owner of the Golden State Warriors, and after the video went viral, some fans flooded her Instagram comments with bey emojis and other comments.

“Listen Beehive [sic]. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context. I’m a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself?????? Somehow I don’t think she would support this,” Nicole wrote, in a comment captured by The Shade Room Instagram.

Nicole has since made her Instagram account private.

You can watch the video of Beyonce‘s reaction to Nicole leaning over her if you missed it.