Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Margot Robbie Hates Being Called This One Word

Margot Robbie Hates Being Called This One Word

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 12:34 pm

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Nicole Curran Breaks Silence After Leaning Over Beyonce in Viral Warriors Video

Nicole Curran went viral today when a video of her leaning over Beyonce to speak to Jay-Z at the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors game surfaced.

If you don’t know, Nicole is the wife of the owner of the Golden State Warriors, and after the video went viral, some fans flooded her Instagram comments with bey emojis and other comments.

“Listen Beehive [sic]. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context. I’m a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself?????? Somehow I don’t think she would support this,” Nicole wrote, in a comment captured by The Shade Room Instagram.

Nicole has since made her Instagram account private.

You can watch the video of Beyonce‘s reaction to Nicole leaning over her if you missed it.
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce knowles warriors video 01
beyonce knowles warriors video 02
beyonce knowles warriors video 03
beyonce knowles warriors video 04
beyonce knowles warriors video 05
beyonce knowles warriors video 06
beyonce knowles warriors video 07
beyonce knowles warriors video 08
beyonce knowles warriors video 09
beyonce knowles warriors video 10
beyonce knowles warriors video 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr