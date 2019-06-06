Top Stories
Thu, 06 June 2019 at 6:15 pm

Olivia Colman & Kaitlyn Dever Star in 'Them That Follow' - Watch the Trailer!

The trailer for Them That Follow is here!

The upcoming movie stars Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever, Alice Englert, Jim Gaffigan, Walton Goggins, Thomas Mann and Lewis Pullman.

Here’s a plot summary: deep in Appalachia, Pastor Lemuel Childs (Goggins) presides over an isolated community of serpent handlers, an obscure sect of Pentecostals who willingly take up venomous snakes to prove themselves before God. As his devoted daughter, Mara (Englert) prepares for her wedding day, under the watchful eye of Hope Slaughter (Colman), a dangerous secret is unearthed and she is forced to confront the deadly tradition of her father’s church.

The movie hits theaters on August 2.

Watch the trailer…
Photos: The Orchard Movies
