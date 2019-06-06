Olivia Munn Speaks About One of Her Exes & Their Relationship That Made Her Feel 'Worthless'

Olivia Munn is opening up about a past relationship that made her feel “worthless” after putting herself second and “somebody else first”

“We had been in calm waters for a long time, it’s always calm waters. And then all of a sudden the boat capsized. I think a lot of women and men who are in relationships are like this, where you’re just walking on eggshells and you’re just happy anytime…you can breathe a little bit, even though you don’t realize that you have a cinder block on your chest the whole time. You’re taking in little sips of air,” Olivia revealed on Naked With Catt Sadler. “When it capsized, I was still in the emotional place that I had been in for those years, which wasn’t a good place. And then when you do go through something like that you do truly feel worthless.”

Olivia spoke about how during that relationship, she turned down career opportunities.

“I had an opportunity to go on Broadway and I turned that down. I had an opportunity to go to Australia to film. And he said, ‘No, don’t do it.’ And I was [like], ‘OK,’” Olivia continued. “That was easy for me to do. That was so easy for me to say, ‘No.’ It felt good and bad to put myself second and put somebody else first.”

Olivia said before her breakup, she spoke to her mom Kim about this man.

“I was still… [thinking], ‘It’s rocky waves right now, but we’ll get back to calm waters. It will be fine. It will be fine.’ That’s what it always was… She just stopped me and said, ‘It’s time to let him go. You can’t do this anymore,’” Olivia recalled. “… I think the biggest thing when anybody goes through a breakup or anybody goes through betrayal or anybody goes through anything that makes them feel worthless and you feel like you’re just… it literally just felt like I was in the middle of the ocean with no life raft, no life vest. And I decided I had to just keep going because eventually it will get better.”

Some of Olivia‘s famous exes include Aaron Rodgers, who she dated from 2014 to 2017, and Joel Kinnaman who she dated from 2012 to 2014. Olivia did not name the person who she was referring to in this piece.