Thu, 06 June 2019 at 1:21 pm

Prince Harry & Prince William Step Out Solo for D-Day Royal Duties!

Prince Harry is decked out in his uniform as he hits the podium to speak during the annual Founder’s Day Parade at Royal Hospital Chelsea on Thursday (June 6) in London, England.

During his visit, the 34-year-old royal also stepped out solo to meet with veteran residents and learn more about the home’s programs and activities in support of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

At one point, Harry helped a veteran make a poppy emblem — the commemorative emblem that veterans, supporters, and members of the public wear on remembrance days: “Not only is today a prominent historical occasion, it is also a special day in the Royal Hospital calendar — bringing together families, old friends and the chance to make new ones,” Harry said in a speech (via People).

That same day, Harry‘s brother Prince William attended a commemoration service at The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

The Duke of Cambridge gave a speech, laid a wreath and met veterans following the service.

Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry, Prince William

