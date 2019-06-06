Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Hold Hands While Shopping Together in NYC

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton are enjoying a shopping spree together.

The Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars and real-life couple were spotted holding hands while enjoying a sunny shopping trip together on Thursday (June 6) in New York City.

The two looked happy together as they set out on their day off together.

Rami lends his voice to the family fantasy film The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle next, which is due out on January 17, 2020.

The movie is about a physician who discovers he can talk to animals. Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson and Tom Holland are among the star-studded cast. Rami voices Chee-Chee in the fim.