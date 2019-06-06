ROZES Offers Up Helping Hand with New Single 'Call Me' - Exclusive JJ Premiere!

ROZES is back at it again with a brand new single called “Call Me,” and we’re giving Just Jared readers an exclusive first listen!

The track was written in an all female writing camp put together by Alicia Keys, called She Is The Music.

“Even the people who we think are the strongest and happiest have their demons. I wrote ‘Call Me‘ as a way to extend a helping hand and tell this person: ‘I’m here for you’,” ROZES said in a statement.

“I understand how hard it is to reach out when you’re fighting for your mental health,” ROZES continued. “I know how comforting the isolation can feel. I’ve been the person on both sides; I’ve been the one to say ‘Call Me,’ and I’ve been the person who doesn’t want to be a bother and ask for help. I think it’s important that we do not underestimate the power of a phone call. The courage to reach out can change a life, and maybe its your own.”

“Call Me” drops June 7th on all digital platforms – Have your first listen here!



ROZES – Call Me (Official Audio)