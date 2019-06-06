Top Stories
Thu, 06 June 2019 at 1:54 am

Sienna Miller & Christina Hendricks Go Glam for 'American Woman' Premiere

Sienna Miller dazzles on the red carpet as she arrives at the premiere of American Woman on Wednesday night (June 5) at the ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress donned a sparkling, gold dress as she was joined at the premiere by her co-star Christina Hendricks.

Joining the ladies at the premiere were their co-stars Will Sasso, Alex Neustaedter, and Aidan McGraw along with fellow guests Casey Affleck and girlfriend Floriana Lima and The Fosters actress Bianca A. Santos.

The movie tracks one woman’s efforts to navigate the nightmare of a child’s disappearance over a period of 11 years, and is about the tragedies that change a person — and the life that happens in between.

American Woman will be released on June 14. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Sienna is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress.

