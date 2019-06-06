'Swamp Thing' Canceled Less Than a Week After Debuting on DC Universe

Swamp Thing is already canceled less than a week after its premiere on DC Universe.

The show, which premiered on the DC streaming platform less than one week ago, was confirmed to be canceled after just one episode on Thursday (June 6) by Deadline.

The show’s 10-episode run will still play out on the streaming platform.

The news comes after the show was cut down from 13 to 10 episodes, reportedly due to “creative differences,” as well as “questions about the role of the year-old DC Universe in parent company WarnerMedia’s larger streaming plans.”

The show follows Crystal Reed (Abby Arcane), a CDC scientist who returns to her Louisiana hometown to investigate a strange disease ravaging the bayous.

Watch the trailer…