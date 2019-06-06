Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Margot Robbie Hates Being Called This One Word

Margot Robbie Hates Being Called This One Word

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 12:18 pm

'Swamp Thing' Canceled Less Than a Week After Debuting on DC Universe

'Swamp Thing' Canceled Less Than a Week After Debuting on DC Universe

Swamp Thing is already canceled less than a week after its premiere on DC Universe.

The show, which premiered on the DC streaming platform less than one week ago, was confirmed to be canceled after just one episode on Thursday (June 6) by Deadline.

The show’s 10-episode run will still play out on the streaming platform.

The news comes after the show was cut down from 13 to 10 episodes, reportedly due to “creative differences,” as well as “questions about the role of the year-old DC Universe in parent company WarnerMedia’s larger streaming plans.”

The show follows Crystal Reed (Abby Arcane), a CDC scientist who returns to her Louisiana hometown to investigate a strange disease ravaging the bayous.

Watch the trailer…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: DC Comics, Swamp Thing, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr